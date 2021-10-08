DGAP-News PANTAFLIX Technologies shows UPPERCUT on PANTAFLIX and further positions itself as a technology partner for filmmakers and content distributors
|
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTAFLIX Technologies shows UPPERCUT on PANTAFLIX and further positions itself as a technology partner for filmmakers and content distributors
The extraordinary genesis of the film, 110 minutes of feature film shot in only 3 nights with 2 mobile cameras, allows the viewer an intense access to the soul life of the two characters rarely experienced so directly.
Hardy Krüger jr. (Hardy Daniel Krüger) - showing a completely new facet of his acting skills in this film - and Luise Großmann were also nominated for the Seymour Cassel Award at the International Film Festival in Oldenburg for their great performances in UPPERCUT.
UPPERCUT will have its exclusive digital premiere on October 8 on the PANTAFLIX platform and additionally expand its audience with its dedicated self-distribution technology. With the PANTAFLIX Embed Player Hello Moment Productions will make the film simultaneously available to the audiences of various affiliate and marketing partners.
Synopsis:
PANTAFLIX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare