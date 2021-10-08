checkAd

PANTAFLIX Technologies shows UPPERCUT on PANTAFLIX and further positions itself as a technology partner for filmmakers and content distributors

PANTAFLIX Technologies shows UPPERCUT on PANTAFLIX and further positions itself as a technology partner for filmmakers and content distributors

PANTAFLIX Technologies shows UPPERCUT on PANTAFLIX and further positions itself as a technology partner for filmmakers and content distributors

Munich, October 08, 2021.

Munich, October 08, 2021. PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7), continues to position itself as an important technology partner for the film and entertainment industry. As cinema exploitation windows continue to shorten, PANTAFLIX Technologies is creating additional distribution channels for filmmakers with its PANTAFLIX streaming platform, as well as new opportunities for self-distribution.

With the Oldenburg Filmfest opener UPPERCUT, PANTAFLIX is supporting a solid independent film to become available immediately after its theatrical release. The film by producer, director and screenwriter Torsten Rüther and his production company Hello Moment Productions already met with enthusiastic media feedback in the run-up to its premiere.

The extraordinary genesis of the film, 110 minutes of feature film shot in only 3 nights with 2 mobile cameras, allows the viewer an intense access to the soul life of the two characters rarely experienced so directly.

Hardy Krüger jr. (Hardy Daniel Krüger) - showing a completely new facet of his acting skills in this film - and Luise Großmann were also nominated for the Seymour Cassel Award at the International Film Festival in Oldenburg for their great performances in UPPERCUT.

UPPERCUT will have its exclusive digital premiere on October 8 on the PANTAFLIX platform and additionally expand its audience with its dedicated self-distribution technology. With the PANTAFLIX Embed Player Hello Moment Productions will make the film simultaneously available to the audiences of various affiliate and marketing partners.

Synopsis:
Steph (Luise Großmann) seeks out Rick's (Hardy (Daniel) Krüger jr.) boxing gym in Berlin-Wedding one night. Determined to prove her talent, she craves recognition from the once promising boxing talent. However, an injury put an abrupt end to Rick's big career dreams. Now he lives on the shattered dream as a disillusioned boxing coach. When Steph confronts him with her unfiltered energy, the old passion flares up again for one night. A night when two very different people meet each other. Together they train, talk, fight, cry, struggle and laugh. In the process, Steph reaches her limits and Rick goes beyond his.

