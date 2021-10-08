checkAd

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in September 30, 2021, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,063,092

8,301,743

7,944,206

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Strategischer Dreijahresplan der ESI „OneESI 2024 - Focus to Grow“
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21ESI 3-Year Strategic Plan “OneESI 2024 – Focus to Grow”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ESI Group ernennt Francis Griffiths zum Executive Vice President of Sales
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21ESI Group appoints Francis Griffiths as Executive Vice President of Sales
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ESI Group: EMPHYSIS – Das fehlende Bindeglied zwischen digitaler Simulation und Embedded-Software
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ESI Group: EMPHYSIS – The Missing Link Between Digital Simulation and Embedded Software
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ESI Group: Improved Half-year Results With Increased Revenue & Adjusted Ebit at €18 Million (+43.9% YoY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten