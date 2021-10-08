Humanigen Signs Contract With Clinigen for Lenzilumab Managed Access Program in Europe

LenzMAP will enable access to lenzilumab on a case-by-case basis for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 where the treating physician deems there to be no suitable alternatives and where regulations allow. LenzMAP will be available in the following 16 European countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. To date there have been over 20 million cases of COVID-19 reported in these countries. 1 Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not currently authorized or approved in any country.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced today it has entered into an arrangement with Clinigen Group plc (“Clinigen”) a global pharmaceutical Services and Products company, to implement a Managed Access Program for lenzilumab (“LenzMAP”).

“We are working with Clinigen to provide access to lenzilumab on a patient-by-patient basis in specific European countries,” said Timothy E. Morris, COO and CFO of Humanigen. “While we continue to pursue a Marketing Authorization Application for lenzilumab and await the associated review by the European Medicines Agency, as well as a decision regarding conditional marketing authorization, the Managed Access Program will enable Humanigen to respond positively to requests for access from healthcare professionals to treat hospitalized patients where allowed by the local regulatory authorities. We look forward to working with Clinigen.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Clinigen will manage key elements of the program including regulatory oversight, logistics and access management.

“We are pleased to partner with Humanigen to offer this important treatment option to help address a significant unmet need for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Europe. This agreement underlines Clinigen’s strength in partnering with biotechnology companies to provide services that enable quicker and broader access to critical medicines,” commented Pete Belden, Executive Vice President Services Division, Clinigen.