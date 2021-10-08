Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.