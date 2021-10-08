Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 September 2021
|1 800
|35.66
|35.90
|35.30
|64 188
|1 October 2021
|1 100
|35.56
|35.68
|35.34
|39 116
|4 October 2021
|1 100
|35.37
|35.54
|35.20
|38 907
|5 October 2021
|600
|35.05
|35.20
|34.80
|21 030
|6 October 2021
|400
|34.85
|35.00
|34.70
|13 940
|Total
|5 000
|-
|-
|-
|177 181
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 September 2021
|1 800
|35.88
|36.02
|35.64
|64 584
|1 October 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 October 2021
|900
|35.54
|35.70
|35.38
|31 986
|5 October 2021
|400
|35.14
|35.46
|35.08
|14 056
|6 October 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 100
|-
|-
|-
|110 626
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 101 269 shares. On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).
