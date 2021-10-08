Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act ( Black Rock, Inc. )

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 6 October 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of point A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of point B) Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.33% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.32% shares







Below 5% voting rights 141,134,278 shares







804,531,324 voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.08% shares







Below 5% voting rights 0.04% shares







Below 5% voting rights 5.13% shares







Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights: