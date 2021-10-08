Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.10.2021, 08:00 | 12 | 0 |
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
8 OCTOBER 2021 at 9:00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 6 October 2021 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:
|
% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.98% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.33% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.32% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
141,134,278 shares
804,531,324 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
5.08% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.04% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.13% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014377
|
7,037,827 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.98% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
|
7,037,827 shares
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0