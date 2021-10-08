Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 October 2021 at 9:00 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 6 October 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.03% shares
4.98% voting rights
|
0.12% shares
0.12% voting rights
|
5.15% shares
5.10% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|
5.07% shares
5.02% voting rights
|
0.07% shares
0.07% voting rights
|
5.14% shares
5.10% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|
27,908,456 shares
27,908,456 voting rights
|
5.03% shares
4.98% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|
27,908,456 shares
27,908,456 voting rights
|
5.03% shares
4.98% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|
Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period
|
Physical or
cash settlement
|
Number of shares
and voting rights
|
% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|
279,981 shares
279,981 voting rights
|
0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|
383,575 shares
383,575 voting rights
|
0.07% shares
0.07% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|
21,616 shares
21,616 voting rights
|
0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|
685,172 shares
685,172 voting rights
|
0.12% shares
0.12% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
0 Kommentare