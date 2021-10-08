Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Adesso Raises EUR 49.5 Million at EUR 160 per Share (PLX AI) – Adesso raises EUR 49.5 million in capital Increase at price of EUR 160.00 per new share.The new shares were placed by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors in Germany and abroadIssued 309,679 new shares



