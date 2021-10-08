DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement Aggregate Holdings SA: Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings 08.10.2021 / 08:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 8 October 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") today announces it has entered among other things into a call option agreement with Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") whereby Vonovia has the right to acquire a 13.3% stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group's latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate, said: "This agreement provides Aggregate with the backing of the leading residential real estate company in Europe to continue the development of Adler Group. It is a demonstration of the strength of Adler Group and the experience of Aggregate as a real estate investor."

As part of this transaction, Aggregate group is repaying its outstanding margin loan relating to its strategic stake in Adler Group.



About Vonovia:

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 414,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 63.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.