NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium Autor: PLX AI | 08.10.2021, 08:20 | | 43 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 08:20 | (PLX AI) – NN Group says its unit NN Insurance Belgium has reached an understanding on the sale of a closed book portfolio to Athora Belgium.

The closed book portfolio comprises life insurance policies that are no longer being sold, reflecting approximately EUR 3.3 billion of assets and liabilities

The contemplated agreement has no impact on the services and guarantees that NN provides to its policyholders

The transaction would further simplify NN Belgium’s IT structure, enabling NN Belgium to fully focus on executing its successful strategy to further grow its protection and pension business, building on its strong distribution network in the Belgian market

At closing, the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the NN Group Solvency II ratio of approximately 1%-point



