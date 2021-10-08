Vonovia Acquires Option Over 13.3% Stake in Adler Group
- (PLX AI) – Vonovia acquires an option over 13.3% stake in Adler Group from Aggregate Holdings.
- The option is at a price significantly in excess of Adler Group's latest closing share price. The call option has a term of 18 months
- As part of this transaction, Aggregate group is repaying its outstanding margin loan relating to its strategic stake in Adler Group
