Information on the compensation and financial terms of the departure of Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, and the compensation of Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 8, 2021
In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code (“AFEP-MEDEF Code”), Sodexo is providing the following information on the compensation of its executive officers as determined by the Board of Directors on October 7, 2021, upon the Compensation Committee’s proposal.
The Board of Directors has decided to reinforce Denis Machuel’s non-compete undertaking, in order to better protect the Group. The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Sodexo’s market environment, on the one hand, and Denis Machuel’s experience, and the strategic discussions held over the past few months in which he participated, on the other hand, have led us to amend his non-compete agreement. New competitors, in particular digital disruptors, have been added, and the duration of the agreement has been increased from two to three years. In return, the amount of the related non-compete indemnity has been increased.
Sodexo’s Board of Directors considers that the financial terms of Denis Machuel’s departure comply with the spirit of and the recommendations set forth in the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the compensation policy of the Group. These terms result from a reflection intended to reinforce the protection of the interests of Sodexo and its shareholders in an exceptional and pivotal context for the Group, given that:
- Since his appointment in 2018, Denis Machuel was already subject to a non-compete agreement intended to protect the interests of the Group;
- The Covid-19 pandemic had an unpredictable and significant impact on the Group’s competitive environment and led to the acceleration of the arrival of new market “disrupters”;
- The non-compete indemnity, which takes into account the additional restrictions added by the Board of Directors, complies with the cap recommended by the AFEP-MEDEF Code for such an indemnity, of two years of compensation (fixed plus variable).
Denis Machuel
Compensation for Fiscal 2021
- Fixed Compensation
Denis Machuel’s fixed compensation amounts to 900 000 euros.
- Variable Compensation
Pursuant to the compensation policy approved at 97% by the Annual General Meeting held on January 12, 2021, exceptionally and given the unprecedented sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors decided to establish the budget for Fiscal 2021 by half-year. Thus, the financial performance targets were determined in October 2020 for the first half and in March 2021 for the second half.
0 Kommentare