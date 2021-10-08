Information on the compensation and financial terms of the departure of Denis Machuel, Chief Executive Officer, and the compensation of Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 8, 2021

In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code (“AFEP-MEDEF Code”), Sodexo is providing the following information on the compensation of its executive officers as determined by the Board of Directors on October 7, 2021, upon the Compensation Committee’s proposal.

The Board of Directors has decided to reinforce Denis Machuel’s non-compete undertaking, in order to better protect the Group. The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on Sodexo’s market environment, on the one hand, and Denis Machuel’s experience, and the strategic discussions held over the past few months in which he participated, on the other hand, have led us to amend his non-compete agreement. New competitors, in particular digital disruptors, have been added, and the duration of the agreement has been increased from two to three years. In return, the amount of the related non-compete indemnity has been increased.