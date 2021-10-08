checkAd

Correction TGS Q3 2021 Earnings Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 08:42  |  21   |   |   

OSLO, Norway (8 October 2021) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net IFRS revenues* for the third quarter of 2021 to be approximately USD 200 million, compared to USD 58 million in Q3 2020. Net segment revenues* are expected to be approximately USD 61 million, compared to USD 81 million in Q3 2020.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "The market conditions for multi-client seismic data continues to be very challenging. E&P companies’ 2021 budgets do not allow for much spending beyond what was committed at the start of the year, meaning that the recent oil price increases so far have had little impact on spending levels. However, with the current oil price, the value proposition of exploration for new oil and gas resources is very attractive. As such, we remain optimistic that spending on exploration related data and services will improve as E&P companies are entering a new budget cycle with lower levels of legacy commitments. Meanwhile, the financial position stays healthy with approximately USD 200 million of cash and no interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet.”

TGS will report the Q3 2021 financial results on 28 October 2021.

* Following notification from The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) TGS will from 2021 increase emphasis on IFRS in its financial reporting to the market. The Company will continue to provide segment information for historic comparison and as alternative performance measures of the business as such measures are commonly used throughout the industry, and TGS' management believes they better reflect the ongoing activity in projects-in-progress. The main difference between IFRS and Segment reporting relates to revenue recognition. Under IFRS revenue recognition generally is deferred until project completion and delivery to the customer when performance obligations are met. Under Segment reporting, net revenue from projects-in-progress is recognized based on Percentage of Completion (POC). Revenue recognition has subsequent effects on the recognition of amortization of the multi-client library. Please see the annual report for a complete description of the Company's accounting principles.

Adjustments between preliminary IFRS and Segment revenue numbers for Q3 2021:

Preliminary IFRS reported revenue: USD 200 million
- Revenue recognized from performance obligations met during Q3 for completed projects: USD 163 million
+ Revenue recognized under POC during Q1: USD 24 million
= Preliminary net segment reported revenue: USD 61 million

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer 
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
E-mail: investor@tgs.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction TGS Q3 2021 Earnings Update OSLO, Norway (8 October 2021) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net IFRS revenues* for the third quarter of 2021 to be approximately USD 200 million, compared to USD 58 million in Q3 2020. Net segment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...