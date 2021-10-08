checkAd

AUTOCRYPT to Present V2X Security Solution at ITS World Congress 2021

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility security solutions provider, announced its participation at the ITS World Congress 2021 event to be held between October 11th to 15th, 2021. ITS World Congress is one of the largest events focusing on future mobility and digitalization of transportation, and the event offers exceptional access to the global community by inviting all sectors in the mobility field to play a role in the ongoing development of intelligent transport systems (ITS) and services. 

At this year's offline event, AUTOCRYPT will be presenting a range of mobility security solutions dedicated to creating a holistic mobility security services platform with a focus on V2X security, supporting regional standards of the EU, North America, as well as China, and APAC. 

AUTOCRYPT's V2X security product AutoCrypt V2X not only provides an endpoint security library and backend PKI authentication system but also customizable UI based on centralized management service. As one of the top five V2X security providers in the world, according to Markets and Markets, AUTOCRYPT plans to showcase its oversight of South Korea's smart road V2X capabilities at booth B5.014 at the ITS event.

Additionally, with its newest vSOC (Vehicle Security Operations Center) for its in-vehicle security solution, AutoCrypt IVS, OEMs can enjoy convenient management and access to oversee monitoring and detection of any vehicular cybersecurity threats.

"As Europe sets itself apart as an essential market for the development of mobility and security solutions, our expansion into Europe with our newest Munich office and ITS World Congress 2021 gives us confidence for a post-pandemic era," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's CEO and co-Founder. "We are thrilled to provide more of our solutions worldwide by offering a greater commitment to providing integrated mobility security technologies for OEMs and suppliers in the industry."

Find out more about AUTOCRYPT and its comprehensive mobility security solutions by visiting booth B5.014 or contact global@autocrypt.io.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.




