checkAd

Ultimovacs ASA announces Two Key Appointments to the Management Team as the Operations Advances

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 09:07  |  39   |   |   

Oslo, October 8, 2021: Ultimovacs ASA today announced two senior appointments to its management team: Orla Mc Callion as Head of Regulatory Affairs & QA and Anne Worsøe as Head of Investor Relations & Communication, both effective October 1, 2021.


As Head of Regulatory Affairs & QA, Orla Mc Callion will manage the strategic planning and implementation of regulatory procedures across all Ultimovacs’ development products. Orla brings a wealth of industry knowledge with more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and is an accomplished scientist and leader within regulatory and clinical development. Orla has regularly interacted with EMA, FDA and other national Regulatory Authorities for scientific advice procedures, submissions for serious conditions, orphan designations and pediatric-related activities and to secure clinical trial approvals. Previously, Orla was Director of Regulatory Affairs at OxThera AB. Orla holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacy from Queen’s University in Belfast.

Orla commented: “I am delighted to join the Ultimovacs team at this exciting time and hope to support the company’s growth as an innovative and leading oncology company.”

  
As Head of Investor Relations & Communication Anne Worsøe will oversee the communication between Ultimovacs’ management, investors and the broader public. With 20 years of experience within the investment industry, she has extensive knowledge in strategy and business development, internationalization, PR, branding & communication. Anne was the first CEO of the Norwegian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association and Venture Partner at Antler, a global venture capital firm. She spent four years in the USA as Director of Innovation Norway in San Francisco. Anne has served on the Boards of several early-stage companies, venture capital funds, private and public limited companies, and served as an expert jury member at the European Commission’s EIC Accelerator program. Anne holds a Master of Business and Economics from Norwegian Business School.

Anne commented: "I am honored to join Ultimovacs and to work with an extraordinary team of visionary scientists and industry leaders, making a real impact for cancer patients. I am genuinely enthusiastic about the journey ahead for the company. "

“Ultimovacs can attract highly talented people across many disciplines and geographies, and we are very excited to welcome Orla and Anne to our team. Both bring substantial expertise to Ultimovacs at a time when the company is being increasingly recognized as a global leader in therapeutic cancer vaccines,” says CEO Carlos de Sousa.

About Ultimovacs:

Ultimovacs’ mission is to and extend and improve the life of patients by enabling the immune system to fight cancer. The Company is developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in over 80% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types in combination with other immunotherapies. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86815

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ultimovacs ASA announces Two Key Appointments to the Management Team as the Operations Advances Oslo, October 8, 2021: Ultimovacs ASA today announced two senior appointments to its management team: Orla Mc Callion as Head of Regulatory Affairs & QA and Anne Worsøe as Head of Investor Relations & Communication, both effective October 1, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...