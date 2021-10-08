Renault Group to partner with Terrafame for sustainable nickel supply

- The partners are taking a concrete step to create a sustainable and fully transparent European battery value chain.

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renault Group, a top automotive player and pioneer in the European EV market, and Terrafame, a company operating one of the world's largest production lines for EV battery chemicals in Finland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a future supply of nickel sulphate. With this agreement, Renault Group will secure a significant annual supply of nickel sulphate from Terrafame, representing up to 15 GWh of annual capacity. The cooperation will begin by paying particular attention to sustainability systems and defining detailed metrics for traceability beyond solutions currently used for EV battery chemicals production.

Renault Group is spearheading the deployment of higher performing, low-carbon and reusable batteries while building a unique and leading electric ecosystem in Northern France known as Renault ElectriCity. Combined with the recent partnership with Vulcan to secure low-carbon lithium and the alliance with Veolia & Solvay to recycle battery materials in a closed loop, this new agreement marks another step towards the reduction of the environmental footprint of EVs throughout their life cycle and towards the objective of carbon neutrality for the Group in Europe by 2040.

Gianluca De Ficchy, Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization at Renault Group, explains: "Partnership with Terrafame is an important component in realizing our commitment to reach 30% emissions reduction in our supply chain by 2030. Low carbon footprint and traceability of battery chemicals are crucial factors to us, and Terrafame has a clear edge on sustainability through its unique production method. The carbon footprint of nickel sulphate produced by Terrafame is more than 60% smaller than the industry average."