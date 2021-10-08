checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2021, 09:48   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2021 / 09:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Steenbergen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 50,000 new shares by exercising subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.58 EUR 179000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.58 EUR 179000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70500  08.10.2021 

Wertpapier


