checkAd

Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says

Autor: PLX AI
08.10.2021, 09:48  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler saidHowever, the stock shouldn't feel too …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
  • Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler said
  • However, the stock shouldn't feel too much pressure from this, given where consensus is at the moment, the analysts said
  • Kepler maintains a buy recommendation on Danske, with price target unchanged at DKK 140
  • NOTE: Danske is due to report earnings on Oct. 29
Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler saidHowever, the stock shouldn't feel too …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Eni Launches IPO for ENI R&R; Expected to Complete Next Year
Deutsche Post Q3 EBIT Beats Estimates; Company Will Raise Guidance in November Report
GE Gets 810 MW Onshore Wind Turbine Order in India
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Vonovia Acquires Option Over 13.3% Stake in Adler Group
Deutsche Boerse Says Wohnen Free Float in DAX Will Be Adjusted
Bang & Olufsen CEO Bought 20,000 Shares
Netcompany Buys Intrasoft International for EUR 235 Million
Ambu Short Position Initiated By BlackRock Investment Management
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
RWE Shuts All Turbines at Jüchen Wind Farm After Another Operator's Turbine Collapses
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to Pay Additional Dividend of EUR 0.32
Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion