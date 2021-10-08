Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says Autor: PLX AI | 08.10.2021, 09:48 | | 25 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 09:48 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler saidHowever, the stock shouldn't feel too … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler saidHowever, the stock shouldn't feel too … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.

Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler said

However, the stock shouldn't feel too much pressure from this, given where consensus is at the moment, the analysts said

Kepler maintains a buy recommendation on Danske, with price target unchanged at DKK 140

NOTE: Danske is due to report earnings on Oct. 29



