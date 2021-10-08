Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank may cut its ROE target from 9-10% currently, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- Lower assumptions about the net interest income could prompt management to make the adjustment, Kepler said
- However, the stock shouldn't feel too much pressure from this, given where consensus is at the moment, the analysts said
- Kepler maintains a buy recommendation on Danske, with price target unchanged at DKK 140
- NOTE: Danske is due to report earnings on Oct. 29
