RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-10-08
|Loan
|3109
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005703550
|Maturity
|2025-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|-2.167 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-2.179 %
|Highest yield
|-2.153 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2021-10-08
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,300
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|-1.834 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.838 %
|Highest yield
|-1.827 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
