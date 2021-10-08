RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.10.2021, 10:07 | | 11 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-10-08 Loan 3109 Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0005703550 Maturity 2025-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,050 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 14 Number of accepted bids 8 Average yield -2.167 % Lowest accepted yield -2.179 % Highest yield -2.153 % % accepted at lowest yield 50.00

Auction date 2021-10-08 Loan 3114 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013748258 Maturity 2030-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,300 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 7 Average yield -1.834 % Lowest accepted yield -1.838 % Highest yield -1.827 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00













