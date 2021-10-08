Bambuser Launches BamTalks - A Global Live Video Shopping Event Series Live from Stockholm, London and New York

The event will be the first in The Ecom Big Bang 2022 , a three-part webinar series hosted by Bambuser going live from Stockholm, London and New York, featuring case studies and panel talks on the importance of Live Video Shopping for the future of retail.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live video pioneer Bambuser goes live from its headquarters in Stockholm on Oct 14th to officially launch BamTalks and further position itself as the global market leader of the Live Video Shopping industry.

BamTalks is a new strategic initiative where Bambuser utilizes their wealth of knowledge, insights and case studies collected in the two years since they launched the first ever Live Video Shopping solution outside of China.

The Ecom Big Bang 2022 is co-hosted with Relatable – a global influencer marketing agency previously acquired by Bambuser – and will provide insights and best practices on how to combine influencers with Live Video Shopping to maximize campaign results.

Each event will also include representatives from some of the biggest brands in the world, who will offer each audience the chance to ask questions on their Live Video Shopping success stories.

The three events will be recorded and broadcasted on Bambuser's website as follows:

Stockholm : How to skyrocket ROI with hyper-engaging ecom. October 19th .

: How to skyrocket ROI with hyper-engaging ecom. . London : How to strengthen brand loyalty through authentic customer experience. October 26th .

: How to strengthen brand loyalty through authentic customer experience. . New York : How to double, triple, quadruple your Q4 conversions. November 2nd .

"We are very proud to have reached a level of customer adoption and data in just two years, we believe this is just one of the reasons behind why we're leading the video commerce industry. What we're seeing in the rapidly evolving Live Video Shopping space is merely the beginning of an inevitable and exciting transformation that will affect the entire retail landscape. With our trailblazing customers and extensive data insights, we want to inspire retailers and demonstrate how they can achieve results they never knew were possible," says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Bambuser.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit bambuser.com/bamtalks.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | press@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

