Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 4th at 8 00 AM EDT

TAINAN, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, November 4th at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Daylight Time and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results.

 
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
DATE:    Thursday, November 4th, 2021
TIME:     U.S.        8:00 a.m. EDT
    Taiwan   8:00 p.m.
DIAL IN:    U.S.  +1 (866) 444-9147
    INTERNATIONAL +1 (678) 509-7569
CONFERENCE ID:   5482023
WEBCAST:     https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/383vph6b
     

A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call through 10:30 a.m. US EDT on November 12nd, 2021 (10:30 p.m. Taiwan time, November 12nd, 2021) on www.himax.com.tw and by telephone at +1 (855) 859-2056 (US Domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 5482023. This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed by clicking on this link or Himax’s website, where the webcast can be accessed through November 4th, 2022.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,021 patents granted and 498 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

