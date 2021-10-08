Investments double in Latvia-based smart materials and photonics companies

This is not the merit of a single breakout success story or an individual unicorn, but rather the result of sustained long-term development of the industry ecosystem on a national scale.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latvia's smart materials and photonics industry has been punching above its weight on the global stage and shows no signs of slowing, seeing over 40% growth in exports over the last 5 years, reaching 90M EUR in 2020. The steady growth has not gone unnoticed, with yearly external investments more than doubling from 16M EUR in 2016 to 40M EUR in 2020 over the same period, investigated investinlatvia.org.

Latvia boasts a historically strong collaborative infrastructure that accelerates idea development and commercialization by connecting business, academia, and government through various support programs, networks, and grants. This united approach, paired with the populace's natural inclination and talents for the STEM field, has helped Latvia establish itself as a global player in the development and manufacturing of functional materials, photonics equipment and devices, and thin layers and coatings.

You'll come across Latvian innovations in every corner of the world and beyond with Groglass' anti-reflective glass that displays the most precious exhibits and showcases around the world, and Sidrabe's thin-film technologies used by NASA to coat astronaut helmets. Lightguide boasts the world's leading optical fiber production lab and provides ~70% of all fiber optic instruments used in urology and Baltic Scientific Instruments is one of only 3 companies worldwide specializing in the development and fabrication of devices for spectrometric analysis based on semiconductor and scintillation radiation detectors.

Unveiled labs, awards won, funding received - highlights from 2021

Well-established supply chains, an excellent ecosystem, and supportive legislation serve to accelerate local scientific advancement and the commercialization thereof, while also being a major point of attraction to both new home-grown projects, as well as international players and projects.

2021 saw Pulsar Optics, a subsidiary of Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide, launch their operations in Daugavpils, looking to manufacture over 40,000 units of optical devices per year for export to more than 70 countries worldwide. The company is also actively investing in and developing image processing software and artificial intelligence.