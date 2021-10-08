checkAd

EQT Foundation appointed Expert Advisor to G7's Impact Taskforce

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 10:41  |  12   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The G7 Impact Taskforce, supported by the UK government as part of their 2021 G7 presidency, will provide recommendations to G7 governments on how to mobilize private capital for public good at scale. Cilia Holmes Indahl, Head of EQT Foundation, has been appointed as an Expert Advisor on the Steering Committee of the Taskforce.

The G7 Impact Taskforce was presented on the opening day of the virtual Global Impact Summit on 6 October 2021. The Taskforce is chaired by Rt Hon Nick Hurd and is composed of global leaders from the world of business, public policy and the social sector, including senior figures from Blackrock, Temasek, Schroders, Mahindra Group, Morgan Stanley, S&P Global, BASF, The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission. 

The industry-led initiative has two working groups, one focusing on greater impact transparency, harmonization and integrity, and the other one investigating the development of financing vehicles for a just transition and includes a specific lens in emerging markets. The work is coordinated by the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG) alongside the Impact Investing Institute and the group's final report is expected to be delivered to G7 governments in December 2021.

The GSG is the first strategic partner of EQT Foundation, and will be key in informing the work of the foundation. EQT Foundation looks forward to supporting the work of the GSG and the G7 Impact Taskforce.

Cilia Holmes Indahl, Head of EQT Foundation, said, "In our quest to push the frontiers of impact, EQT Foundation is looking to support entrepreneurs and researchers that are challenging our perception of what is possible. Our participation in the G7 Impact Taskforce will ensure alignment of our efforts with global needs and strengthen our ability to contribute in accelerating the shift towards impact economies. EQT Foundation will support the efforts of the Taskforce by making grants to related research projects and by providing a test bed for new financing vehicles."

Cliff Prior, Chief Executive of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, said, "The establishment of an impact economy incubator like EQT Foundation comes at a crucial time, when we have to build back the global economy following the COVID-19 crisis, whilst also solving for social issues and climate change. The combination of EQT Foundation and the EQT ecosystem, with its pioneering work on ESG-linked financing and impact investment expertise, will open up new opportunities for piloting and driving the shift towards impact economies. We are excited to partner with EQT Foundation."

Contact

Cilia Holmes Indahl, Head of EQT Foundation, foundation@eqtpartners.com

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-foundation-appointed-expert-advisor-to-g7-s-impact-taskforce,c3429317

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3429317/1478520.pdf

EQT Foundation appointed Expert Advisor to G7â€s Impact Taskforce

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c2965331

EQT




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Foundation appointed Expert Advisor to G7's Impact Taskforce STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The G7 Impact Taskforce, supported by the UK government as part of their 2021 G7 presidency, will provide recommendations to G7 governments on how to mobilize private capital for public good at scale. Cilia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Continue with Cast and ...
HUGS Limited set to announce its ground-breaking HugBunters dApp at the upcoming Crypto Gibraltar ...
Chubb to Acquire Cigna's $3 Billion Premium Revenue Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life ...
Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on ...
Cigna Reaches Agreement With Chubb To Divest Its Life, Accident And Supplemental Benefits ...
ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital ...
Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market will surpass US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021 Driven by Investment in Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings: Future Market Insights
Endometrial Ablation Market Size Worth $5.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI