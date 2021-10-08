checkAd

21Shares announces listing of 5 additional crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of 5 additional ETPs in Euro on Euronext Paris and in USD on Euronext Amsterdam.

  • 21Shares Binance Coin ETP (Ticker: BNBA FP) and (Ticker: BNBA NA). The underlying Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency issued by the Binance exchange and is used to trade and pay fees on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange

  • 21Shares Tezos ETP (Ticker: AXTZ FP) and (Ticker: AXTZ NA). The underlying Tezos is a decentralized, open-source proof-of-stake blockchain network and platform that offers peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract deployments.


  • 21Shares Stellar ETP (Ticker: AXLM FP) and (Ticker: AXLM NA). The underlying Stellar (XLM) is an open source, decentralized payment protocol which allows fast, cross-border transactions between any pair of currencies
  • 21Shares Bitcoin Cash (Ticker: ABCH FP and (Ticker: ABCH NA). The Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which is a fork of Bitcoin, is a decentralized peer-to-peer electronic cash system

  • 21 Shares Ripple (Ticker: AXRP FP) and (Ticker: AXRP NA) The underlying Ripple (XRP) is a payments settlement system, currency exchange and remittance network that can process transactions around the world

As of October 5, 2021, 21Shares manages more than $2 billion in 17 cryptocurrency ETPs and 77listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, the Crypto Index Basket and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world.

