Koert Grasveld joined TerraPay as Vice President - Payments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company today announced the appointment of Koert Grasveld as Vice President-Payments. Koert will be responsible for managing and expansion of TerraPay's Payments business across current and new partners.

A seasoned professional, Koert comes with a working experience of more than 15 years in diverse industries and sectors. He started his career in the Hospitality industry where he was responsible for the e-commerce business (the online distribution of the hotel properties via direct and indirect channels). He then moved to Booking.com where he became responsible for the strategy, contracting and business relationships with Key Global Hotel Chains. After a successful stint at the hospitality sector, Koert moved to payments industry and joined AirPlus followed by American Express and GlobalCollect (currently Wordline) where he was in charge of managing business for  large accounts in the EMEA travel portfolio.

Speaking about Koert's appointment, Ani Sane, TerraPay commented, "We are pleased to welcome Koert in our team. His invaluable global experience of building long term client relations and managing key accounts in the travel and hospitality industry enables us to scale our global footprint. I am confident that he will bring in pioneering strategies and fresh perspectives that will help TerraPay achieve new heights of success. I look forward to him playing an instrumental role in strengthening our well entrenched business, and wish him all the very best in his new journey with us at TerraPay."

"I am honored and excited to join such a strong team of experienced leaders with a vision to continually raise the bar in the digital payment ecosystem. As the VP of payments for TerraPay, I aim to strengthen TerraPay's global footprint as a formidable business that owns the full chain of a transaction process that offers an end-to-end solution for both B2B and B2C by forging strong partnerships that will enrich company's position as it scales to the next level. I am super thrilled and excited about TerraPay's vision being aligned. I look forward to this wonderful journey," said Koert Grasveld joining TerraPay as Vice President - Payments

About TerraPay

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TerraPay is a licensed digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider. Since 2014, the company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 15 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a rich payment ecosystem that supports a range of diverse payment types and instruments. With a single integration, the company connects their partners to this deep-rooted global network, backed by strong compliance and security standards.

For more information, please visit terrapay.com

Contact:
Anwesha Mukherjee
+919717241606
anwesha@terrapay.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222771/TerraPay_Logo.jpg  
Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655471/TPS0169_Koert_Grasveld.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/TerraPay Solutions India Privat)




