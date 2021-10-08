Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) Mandatory notification of trade
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.10.2021, 11:10 | 10 | 0 |
The Company's Executive Chairman, Mr Ståle Rodahl has today purchased 120,000 shares in Seabird Exploration Plc at a price of NOK 4,65 per share. Following this transaction, Mr Rodahl privately or
through wholly owned companies owns 1,255,800 shares, 720,000 warrants and 360,000 options in the Company.
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0