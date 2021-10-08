checkAd

DGAP-News G2 Technologies Corp. Announces the Closing of the Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2021, 11:17  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: G2 Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
G2 Technologies Corp. Announces the Closing of the Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

08.10.2021 / 11:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

October 6, 2021 (Vancouver, BC): G2 Technologies Corp. (CSE:GTOO, OTCQB:GTGEF, FWB:1NZ.F) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today, that further to its news releases dated August 25, 2021 and September 8, 2021, it has closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement financing issuing an aggregate total of 5,619,950 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $561,995 (the "Private Placement").

The Company paid cash finder's fees in the amount of $35,213.40 to certain eligible finders in connection with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies in connection with this Private Placement.

Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share until 5.00p.m. (Vancouver time) on or before October 4, 2023, subject to certain acceleration provisions.

Together with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement on September 8, 2021, the total amount raised under the Private Placement is $1,198,995.00 and a total amount of finder's fees paid was $62,093.40. The Company raised $398,995.00 more than its anticipated announcement of $800,000.00

Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used in connection with the acquisition of certain operated producing oil properties in the Serbin Field in Texas as well as for general working capital. As a subscriber to the Private Placement, John Costigan, a director and officer of G2, acquired indirectly, through 360,000 Units. The participation by an insider in the Private Placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-10 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of G2's market capitalization.

Seite 1 von 3
G2 Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News G2 Technologies Corp. Announces the Closing of the Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement DGAP-News: G2 Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous G2 Technologies Corp. Announces the Closing of the Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement 08.10.2021 / 11:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank bestätigt ergebnisoffene Gespräche mit einer Gruppe von ...
DGAP-News: Evotec erweitert Neurologie-Kooperation mit Bristol Myers Squibb um einen neuen Zelltyp
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG wird nach starker Ergebnisentwicklung in Q3 die Ergebnisprognose erhöhen
DGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Hauptversammlung und Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE forms partnership with H2 Green Steel on its path to becoming the pioneer in the ...
DGAP-News: Photon Energy N.V. to Issue New 6.50% 6-Year Corporate Green Bond up to EUR 50 million
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement