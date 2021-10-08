checkAd

DGAP-News JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2021, 11:15  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice

08.10.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8th October 21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Polyus Finance Plc

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 7th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Polyus Finance Plc
Guarantor (if any): PJSC Polyus and JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk
Aggregate nominal amount: USD 700mm
Description: $ 7-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes

Listing: Vienna MTF
Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)
Gazprombank (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Raiffeisen Bank International (Stabilisation Manager(s))
Renaissance Capital (Stabilisation Manager(s))
SberCIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))
VTB Capital (Stabilisation Manager (s))
Offer price: 100.000%
 

 

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1239456  08.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239456&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


Disclaimer

