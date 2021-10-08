DGAP-News: JPMorgan Securites Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous JPMorgan Securites Plc: Stabilisation Notice 08.10.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Polyus Finance Plc

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 7th October 21, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Polyus Finance Plc Guarantor (if any): PJSC Polyus and JSC Polyus Krasnoyarsk Aggregate nominal amount: USD 700mm Description: $ 7-year FXD Senior Unsecured Notes



Listing: Vienna MTF Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities plc (Stabilisation coordinator)

Gazprombank (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Raiffeisen Bank International (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Renaissance Capital (Stabilisation Manager(s))

SberCIB (Stabilisation Manager(s))

VTB Capital (Stabilisation Manager (s)) Offer price: 100.000%

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



