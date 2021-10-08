checkAd

Landsbankinn hf. Offering of covered bonds

08.10.2021, 11:20  |  18   |   |   

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 12 October at 15:00. A non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 25, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the non-indexed series LBANK CB 21 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds in the series LBANK CB 21 is predefined at 100.410.

Expected settlement date is 19 October 2021.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.





