Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 12 October at 15:00. A non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 25, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the non-indexed series LBANK CB 21 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds in the series LBANK CB 21 is predefined at 100.410.