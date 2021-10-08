checkAd

Decorative Coatings Market worth $91.6 Billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 11:30  |  27   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Decorative Coatings Market Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), User Type (DIY, Professional), Coating Type (Interior, Exterior), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Decorative Coatings Market size is projected to reach USD 91.6 Billion by 2026.The market size for Decorative Coatings is projected to grow from USD 71.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 91.6 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Growing demand for Decorative Coatings from construction industry to drive the market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=56221086

Browse in-depth TOC on "Decorative Coatings Market"

331 – Tables
58 – Figures
384 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/decorative-paints-coatings-market-56221086.html

Water borne technology is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Decorative Coatings market.

The main technology type used for decorative coatings is waterborne technology, which accounted for 76.0% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020. The market for conventional solvent-borne coatings has lost its dominance due to the growing use of solvent-free coatings. . This trend is due to various rules and legislation. Greater emphasis is given on higher functionality coating for both interiors as well as exterior applications. For the exterior, aesthetic appearance and sustainability are maximized, along with durability for asset protection through polymer design improvements and properties such as dirt pickup resistance, which is critical in countries with higher levels of pollution in tropical climates. For the interior segment, the trend is toward waterborne coatings where advanced polymer systems are formulated into a low odor, low-VOC coatings with low odor thresholds.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=56221086

APAC is the largest Decorative Coatings market during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest decorative coatings market with a 37.2% market share valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2020. It has been growing faster than the global and matured markets on account of relatively higher growth in the economy, especially in China and India. China is the largest part of the APAC market, comprising nearly 42.0% of the volume. Including the next two largest markets, India and Indonesia, the top three markets account for over 82.0% of the volume of the APAC region.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decorative Coatings Market worth $91.6 Billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Decorative Coatings Market Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne, Powder), User Type (DIY, Professional), Coating Type (Interior, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chubb to Acquire Cigna's $3 Billion Premium Revenue Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life ...
Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton
HUGS Limited set to announce its ground-breaking HugBunters dApp at the upcoming Crypto Gibraltar ...
Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on ...
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Continue with Cast and ...
Cigna Reaches Agreement With Chubb To Divest Its Life, Accident And Supplemental Benefits ...
Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market will surpass US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021 Driven by Investment in Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings: Future Market Insights
SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland
One of Germany's Oldest Banks Bankhaus von der Heydt Aims to Become a One Stop Shop for Digital ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI