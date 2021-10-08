Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) Mandatory notification of trade
The Company's Director of M&A, Mr Sveinung Alvestad, has today purchased 40,000 shares in Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) at a price of NOK 4.595 per share. Following this
transaction Mr Alvestad owns 40,000 shares and 300,000 options in the Company.
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
