DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 5.61% Nickel over 0.85 metres and 33.15 metres Grading 0.98% Nickel 08.10.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV: GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report more nickel results at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Lappvattnet is located approximately one hour south of the major industrial centres of Boliden and Skelleftea where mining and smelting are well established and where a new battery manufacturing plant is under construction. Today's results are assays are for the remainder of hole LAP21-05 and hole LAP21-06.

Highlights:

- 33.15 metres grading 0.98% nickel including recently reported high-grade upper portion grading 2.62% nickel over 5.65 metres in hole LAP21-05 (see news release dated September 21, 2021)

- 5.61% nickel over 0.85 metres within 5.0 metre interval grading 1.5% nickel in hole LAP21-06

- Assays pending for 8 more drill holes

Results Table:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-05 62.00 95.15 33.15 0.98 0.11 0.02 0.280 upper zone # 60.00 74.00 14.00 1.40 0.12 0.03 0.169 # 62.35 68.00 5.65 2.62 0.13 0.05 0.177 # 62.90 64.30 1.40 2.51 0.10 0.04 0.196 # 65.10 68.00 2.90 3.39 0.14 0.06 0.212 # 66.30 66.95 0.65 6.67 0.14 0.11 0.315 lower zone 92.00 95.15 3.15 1.17 0.08 0.02 0.126 LAP21-06 53.00 58.00 5.00 1.50 0.21 0.03 0.100 54.65 55.50 0.85 5.61 0.07 0.10 0.180 PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) Length = core length in metres # Previously reported (NR September 21, 2021)

Holes LAP21-05 and -06 are part of the Company's 15-hole phase one drill program covering a strike length of 140 metres across the Lappvattnet deposit. The goal of the program is to test the shallow western part of the deposit with a series of tight-spaced holes to better define the geometry of the mineralized zone. New drilling and assays are expected to be incorporated into future resource upgrades. The Lappvattnet deposit covers a strike length of about 700 metres. The sulphide zone dips steeply to the south and plunges shallowly to the east. The deepest vertical eastern part of the 2020 resource is less than 200 metres below surface. Drill density decreases considerably to the east. See accompanying link with maps and cross-sections 8E, 9E and 10E (view link).