DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Restructure of Company Mutares subsidiary Terranor Group with accelerated value creation lifecycle expects strong year 2022 08.10.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First optimization wave successfully completed

IT infrastructure and architecture fully deployed in a modern cloud solution

Clear margin improvements and revenue growth in all areas despite COVID-19 effect

Second optimization wave starts December 2021

Munich, 8 October 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) looks back on a successful first wave of optimization at Terranor Group (originally: Nordic Road Services AB, Nordic Road Services Oy) acquired on 4 November 2020. As a provider of road maintenance and road management, the companies of the Terranor Group generated revenues of approx. EUR 140 million in 2020 with around 400 employees.

With the help of the Mutares Consulting Team in close cooperation with the management and motivated employees of the Terranor Group, a comprehensive transformation program was set up within 100 days after acquisition and the first optimization wave was successfully completed. Core success areas are in particular improved tender management, comprehensive profitability improvements of current contracts, improved profitability of new contracts, and overhead optimization. The successes of Terranor AB and Terranor Oy have enabled an add-on acquisition - Terranor A/S in Denmark - successfully completed just 7 months after the launch of the platform.

Since October 2021, the Terranor Group has been operating independently in a modern cloud-based IT architecture. With this efficient solution, the Group was able to noticeably reduce IT costs and achieve a significantly better cost level. According to Mutares, the Group is thus prepared for stable and sustainable growth and meets the globally increasing complexity with state-of-the-art structures.