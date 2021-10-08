Global Energy Leaders to Convene at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek Conference to Discuss Turbulent Markets; a New Era of Energy Crises and Shortages; India’s Energy Future, the Outlook for Energy Transition Ahead of COP26, and More

The dramatic turnaround in global energy markets—exemplified by acute energy crises in China and Europe; international gas and coal shortages; and renewed volatility in global oil markets—and India’s energy transition, policy choices and its new hydrogen focus, will be among the key topics for energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held in New Delhi, as well as virtually, October 20-22.

Now in its fifth year, India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is hosted by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The event will convene an international group of more than 100 speakers across more than 50 sessions, as well as a community of thousands of delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.