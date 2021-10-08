checkAd

Global Energy Leaders to Convene at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek Conference to Discuss Turbulent Markets; a New Era of Energy Crises and Shortages; India’s Energy Future, the Outlook for Energy Transition Ahead of COP26, and More

The dramatic turnaround in global energy markets—exemplified by acute energy crises in China and Europe; international gas and coal shortages; and renewed volatility in global oil markets—and India’s energy transition, policy choices and its new hydrogen focus, will be among the key topics for energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held in New Delhi, as well as virtually, October 20-22.

Now in its fifth year, India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is hosted by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The event will convene an international group of more than 100 speakers across more than 50 sessions, as well as a community of thousands of delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

Featured speakers include:

  • Hon. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri– minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs, Government of India
  • H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud – minister of energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi – minister of state for energy affairs, Qatar; president and CEO, Qatar Petroleum
  • Fatih Birol – executive director, International Energy Agency
  • H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo– secretary general of OPEC
  • Hon. Jennifer M. Granholm – secretary of energy, United States
  • Bernard Looney – CEO, bp
  • Patrick Pouyanné – chairman of the board and CEO, TotalEnergies
  • Tengku Muhamad Taufik – president and group CEO, PETRONAS
  • Rajiv Kumar – vice chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)
  • Mukesh Ambani – chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries
  • Gautam Adani – chairman, Adani Group Ltd.

“We are honored to host the fifth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek”, said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman and author of The New Map. “We are pleased to be hosting this important event under the patronage of Minister Puri and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. India's energy transition has multiple dimensions, and its energy sector is undergoing a transformation with relentless focus on outcomes. This year’s conference comes at a most turbulent and consequential time for energy markets and the global economy, and will expand the important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in both India and the rapidly-evolving energy world.”

