Perion Network to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the main pillars of digital advertising – search, social media, display, and video / CTV – announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Perion management will host a ZOOM conference call on October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter’s results. Please join the call using the following Zoom link:

https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Pv_H9FZRSxO3ock ...

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

