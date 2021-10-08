checkAd

September 2021’s Most Wanted Malware Trickbot Once Again Tops the List

Check Point Research reports that Trickbot is the most prevalent malware while remote access trojan, njRAT, has entered the index for the first time.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its latest Global Threat Index for September 2021. Researchers report that Trickbot has returned to the top of the list having fallen into second place in August following a three-month long reign.

The remote access trojan, njRAT, has entered the top ten for the first time, taking the place of Phorpiex which is no longer active. Trickbot is a banking trojan that can steal financial details, account credentials, and personally identifiable information, as well as spread within a network and drop ransomware. Since the Emotet takedown in January, the Trickbot trojan has gained popularity. It is constantly being updated with new capabilities, features and distribution vectors which enables it to be a flexible and customizable malware that can be distributed as part of multi-purpose campaigns.

“In the same month that Trickbot once again became the most prevalent malware, it was reported that one of Trickbot’s gang members was actually arrested as a result of a US investigation,” said Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point Software. “In addition to other charges that have been filed this year in the fight against the trojan, we are hopeful that the gang’s dominance will soon be undermined. But, as always, there is still a long way to go. This week our researchers reported there are 40% more attacks weekly on organizations in 2021 compared to 2020 globally yet most of these, if not all, could have been prevented. Organizations mustn’t delay in adopting a prevention-first approach to cybersecurity.”

CPR also revealed this month that “Web Server Exposed Git Repository Information Disclosure” is the most commonly exploited vulnerability, impacting 44% of organizations globally, followed by “Command Injection Over HTTP” which affects 43% of organizations worldwide. “HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution” takes third place in the top exploited vulnerabilities list, with a global impact of 43% as well.

Top malware families

This month, Trickbot is the most popular malware impacting 4% of organizations globally, followed by Formbook and XMRig, each impacting 3% of organizations worldwide.

