LUCIRA HEALTH Provides Statement on Copan’s Recall of its FLOQSwabs

08.10.2021   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (NASDAQ: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today commented on the recent recall of the FLOQSwabs by supply partner Copan Italia SPA, or Copan.

Copan, who supplies FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit, collectively the Test Kits, announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs. According to Lucira’s records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021. Lucira estimates expenses related to the recalled Copan swabs to be between $75,000 and $85,000 and intends to pass-through all related expenses, including but not limited to third party and legal costs, to Copan. In addition, Lucira notes the recalled Copan swabs had no impact on revenue recorded during the distribution period.

The recalled Copan swabs included in the Test Kits distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021 should not be used and should be disposed. Lucira is offering a replacement swab for customers who purchased a Test Kit containing a recalled Copan swab. The lot numbers of the affected Test Kits are listed in the table below.

Affected Lucira Kits   Affected Lucira Kits
REF: GLUC-2000   LOT: K07A111905214M1
LOT: K07A112704214M1   LOT: K07A111905214M2
LOT: K07A112704214M2   LOT: K07A112105214M1
LOT: K07A112704214M3   LOT: K07A112304214M1
LOT: K07A112804214M1   LOT: K07A112304214M2
LOT: K07A112804214M2   LOT: K07A112304214M3
REF: LUC-1000   LOT: K07A112404214M1
LOT: K07A111406214M1   LOT: K07A112404214M2
LOT: K07A111907214M1   LOT: K07A112404214M3
LOT: K07A112005214M1   LOT: K07A112604214M1
REF: LUC-2000   LOT: K07A112604214M2
LOT: K07A110106214M1   LOT: K07A112604214M3
LOT: K07A110505214M1   LOT: K07A112604214M4
LOT: K07A110505214M2   LOT: K07A112607214M1
LOT: K07A110605214M1   LOT: K07A112607214M2
LOT: K07A110605214M2   LOT: K07A112705214M1
LOT: K07A110608214M1   LOT: K07A112805214M1
LOT: K07A110705214M1   LOT: K07A113105214M1
LOT: K07A110906214M1   LOT: K07A113105214M2
LOT: K07A111006214M1   REF: LUC-3000
LOT: K07A111006214M2   LOT: K07A111409214M1
LOT: K07A111709214M3   LOT: K07A111907214M2
LOT: K07A111806214M1    

