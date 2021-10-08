LUCIRA HEALTH Provides Statement on Copan’s Recall of its FLOQSwabs
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (NASDAQ: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization
of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today commented on the recent recall of the FLOQSwabs by supply partner Copan Italia SPA, or Copan.
Copan, who supplies FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit, collectively the Test Kits, announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs. According to Lucira’s records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021. Lucira estimates expenses related to the recalled Copan swabs to be between $75,000 and $85,000 and intends to pass-through all related expenses, including but not limited to third party and legal costs, to Copan. In addition, Lucira notes the recalled Copan swabs had no impact on revenue recorded during the distribution period.
The recalled Copan swabs included in the Test Kits distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021 should not be used and should be disposed. Lucira is offering a replacement swab for customers who purchased a Test Kit containing a recalled Copan swab. The lot numbers of the affected Test Kits are listed in the table below.
|Affected Lucira Kits
|REF: GLUC-2000
|LOT: K07A111905214M1
|LOT: K07A112704214M1
|LOT: K07A111905214M2
|LOT: K07A112704214M2
|LOT: K07A112105214M1
|LOT: K07A112704214M3
|LOT: K07A112304214M1
|LOT: K07A112804214M1
|LOT: K07A112304214M2
|LOT: K07A112804214M2
|LOT: K07A112304214M3
|REF: LUC-1000
|LOT: K07A112404214M1
|LOT: K07A111406214M1
|LOT: K07A112404214M2
|LOT: K07A111907214M1
|LOT: K07A112404214M3
|LOT: K07A112005214M1
|LOT: K07A112604214M1
|REF: LUC-2000
|LOT: K07A112604214M2
|LOT: K07A110106214M1
|LOT: K07A112604214M3
|LOT: K07A110505214M1
|LOT: K07A112604214M4
|LOT: K07A110505214M2
|LOT: K07A112607214M1
|LOT: K07A110605214M1
|LOT: K07A112607214M2
|LOT: K07A110605214M2
|LOT: K07A112705214M1
|LOT: K07A110608214M1
|LOT: K07A112805214M1
|LOT: K07A110705214M1
|LOT: K07A113105214M1
|LOT: K07A110906214M1
|LOT: K07A113105214M2
|LOT: K07A111006214M1
|REF: LUC-3000
|LOT: K07A111006214M2
|LOT: K07A111409214M1
|LOT: K07A111709214M3
|LOT: K07A111907214M2
|LOT: K07A111806214M1
About Lucira Health
