checkAd

Fobi Signs Wallet Pass Deal with S4S, One of Iceland’s Largest Retailers, To Digitize Traditional Plastic Gift Cards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 12:00  |  25   |   |   

Working in collaboration with Leikbreytir, one of Iceland’s top digital transformation agencies, integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass platform was completed in one day to launch in time for massive advertising campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the signing of a national Passcreator Wallet pass deal with S4S, Iceland’s largest shoe retailer. The deal involves the digitization of plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes from S4S that will now be managed and redeemed utilizing Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass. S4S is one of the largest retailers in Iceland, and Fobi expects to generate immediate revenue through the licensing of Wallet passes to S4S through Leikbreytir.

S4S, ONE OF THE LARGEST NON-GROCERY RETAILERS IN ICELAND, FOCUSED ON ENVIRONMENT, COST REDUCTIONS AND CUSTOMER DATA & EXPERIENCE

S4S is Iceland’s largest non-grocery retail company with 14 stores, 4 online shops, carrying brands such as Ecco, Sketchers and Nike Air.  

S4S also owns Ellingsen, the most famous outdoor sports store in Iceland and founded in 1906.  S4S were a pioneer in the plastic gift card space and also have a return policy which gives their customers a paper-based credit note that can be redeemed in-store.

S4S had 4 key reasons for wanting to digitize their plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes.

  • To become even more environmentally friendly. Plastic gift cards are not good for the environment, so digitizing them creates a fast, easy and large impact on reducing their environmental footprint.

  • Cost Savings. Digital wallet passes cost less than physical gift cards to produce and manage. The integration of Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass has already achieved significant operating cost reductions.

  • The third is the ability to turn unknown customers into known customers for the purposes of superior marketing and engagement opportunities. Customers purchasing gift cards loaded onto Fobi’s Wallet pass provides S4S with the ability to track customer purchase habits and brand preferences to optimize both marketing and internal operations.

  • The final and most important reason was to improve their customers' experiences and ensure they receive full value for their gift card purchases. Specifically, one of the major pitfalls of the physical gift card industry is the inordinate amount of profit made by issuers from unused gift cards that are lost or forgotten. S4S is on a mission to make it easier for their customers to manage and redeem their gift cards more easily, including sending messages via Fobi’s Wallet pass to customers with unused balances or in store credits when they are near an S4S store. This leads to significantly higher redemption rates and translates into significantly higher customer satisfaction.
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fobi Signs Wallet Pass Deal with S4S, One of Iceland’s Largest Retailers, To Digitize Traditional Plastic Gift Cards Working in collaboration with Leikbreytir, one of Iceland’s top digital transformation agencies, integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass platform was completed in one day to launch in time for massive advertising campaignVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Beam Global Receives First U.S. Marine Corps Order for EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging and Energy ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...