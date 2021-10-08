Fobi Signs Wallet Pass Deal with S4S, One of Iceland’s Largest Retailers, To Digitize Traditional Plastic Gift Cards
Working in collaboration with Leikbreytir, one of Iceland’s top digital transformation agencies, integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass platform was completed in one day to launch in time for massive advertising campaign
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics
through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the signing of a national Passcreator Wallet pass deal with S4S, Iceland’s largest shoe
retailer. The deal involves the digitization of plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes from S4S that will now be managed and redeemed utilizing Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass. S4S is one
of the largest retailers in Iceland, and Fobi expects to generate immediate revenue through the licensing of Wallet passes to S4S through Leikbreytir.
S4S, ONE OF THE LARGEST NON-GROCERY RETAILERS IN ICELAND, FOCUSED ON ENVIRONMENT, COST REDUCTIONS AND CUSTOMER DATA & EXPERIENCE
S4S is Iceland’s largest non-grocery retail company with 14 stores, 4 online shops, carrying brands such as Ecco, Sketchers and Nike Air.
S4S also owns Ellingsen, the most famous outdoor sports store in Iceland and founded in 1906. S4S were a pioneer in the plastic gift card space and also have a return policy which gives their customers a paper-based credit note that can be redeemed in-store.
S4S had 4 key reasons for wanting to digitize their plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes.
- To become even more environmentally friendly. Plastic gift cards are not good for the environment, so digitizing them creates a fast, easy and large impact on reducing their environmental
footprint.
- Cost Savings. Digital wallet passes cost less than physical gift cards to produce and manage. The integration of Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass has already achieved significant operating cost
reductions.
- The third is the ability to turn unknown customers into known customers for the purposes of superior marketing and engagement opportunities. Customers purchasing gift cards loaded onto Fobi’s
Wallet pass provides S4S with the ability to track customer purchase habits and brand preferences to optimize both marketing and internal operations.
- The final and most important reason was to improve their customers' experiences and ensure they receive full value for their gift card purchases. Specifically, one of the major pitfalls of the
physical gift card industry is the inordinate amount of profit made by issuers from unused gift cards that are lost or forgotten. S4S is on a mission to make it easier for their customers to manage
and redeem their gift cards more easily, including sending messages via Fobi’s Wallet pass to customers with unused balances or in store credits when they are near an S4S store. This leads to
significantly higher redemption rates and translates into significantly higher customer satisfaction.
0 Kommentare