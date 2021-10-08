Fobi Signs Wallet Pass Deal with S4S, One of Iceland’s Largest Retailers, To Digitize Traditional Plastic Gift Cards

Working in collaboration with Leikbreytir, one of Iceland’s top digital transformation agencies, integration of Fobi’s Wallet pass platform was completed in one day to launch in time for massive advertising campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, is pleased to announce the signing of a national Passcreator Wallet pass deal with S4S, Iceland’s largest shoe retailer. The deal involves the digitization of plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes from S4S that will now be managed and redeemed utilizing Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass. S4S is one of the largest retailers in Iceland, and Fobi expects to generate immediate revenue through the licensing of Wallet passes to S4S through Leikbreytir.

