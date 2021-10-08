checkAd

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2021, 12:15  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing

08.10.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 October 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")

8 October 2021

Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF

Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £15 million fundraising that concluded on 4 October 2021 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 6 October 2021. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £16 million.

The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
8 Sackville Street
W1S 3DG London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0)7584336458
E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936
WKN: A284QJ
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239468

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239468  08.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239468&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTrav Issrco 12,50 % bis 08/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Admission of additional debt securities to listing 08.10.2021 / 12:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travelex …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank bestätigt ergebnisoffene Gespräche mit einer Gruppe von ...
DGAP-News: Evotec erweitert Neurologie-Kooperation mit Bristol Myers Squibb um einen neuen Zelltyp
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Hauptversammlung und Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG wird nach starker Ergebnisentwicklung in Q3 die Ergebnisprognose erhöhen
DGAP-News: Zehnte Buyside-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
DGAP-News: Photon Energy N.V. to Issue New 6.50% 6-Year Corporate Green Bond up to EUR 50 million
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of £15 million Funding Raise
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Market Update and Launch of Third Tap
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten