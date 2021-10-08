checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

8 October 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

 

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces that 395,387 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 7 October 2021 (subject to Admission) at a price of 103.0p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.3p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 19 August 2021) (the “Shares”). The Shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, with an over-allotment facility of £10 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years respectively (the “Offer”). However, on account of the Offer being full, the Shares were issued outside of the Offer.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 October 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 148,633,021. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803

 

 





