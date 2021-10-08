checkAd

Ambu Has Better Risk/Reward After Massive Decline, SEB Says, Upgrading to Buy

(PLX AI) – Ambu shares have a better risk/reward after falling 50% from highs in April, analysts at SEB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock. Ambu raised to buy from hold at SEB, with price target cut to DKK 210 from DKK 235Shares in …

  • (PLX AI) – Ambu shares have a better risk/reward after falling 50% from highs in April, analysts at SEB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock.
  • Ambu raised to buy from hold at SEB, with price target cut to DKK 210 from DKK 235
  • Shares in the Danish company have fallen recently after the company said earlier this week it would not meet its guidance for the year
  • Ambu has a good chance of success with its single-use gastroscope, which could become an important growth driver for Ambu from 2022/23, SEB said
