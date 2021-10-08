Smart Grid Market worth $103.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Grid Market by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption/End Use), Communication Technology (Wireline, Wireless), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Grid Market size will grow to USD 103.4 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 43.1 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Smart grid technology enables the transition from a traditional energy distribution network to an intelligent electricity grid that allows two-way communication between the utility and its customers. The smart electric grid uses digital communication technologies, information systems, and automation for monitoring the energy flow and adjusting the changes in energy demand and supply. It also helps in real-time monitoring power consumption by coupling it with smart metering systems, providing consumers and suppliers with information on real-time power consumption. Thus, the smart grid helps improve system operating efficiency, thereby reducing the operational cost. Increasing demand for smart infrastructure in industrial, commercial, and residential environment to offer lucrative opportunities for the Smart Grid Market during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to dominate the Smart Grid Market, by component, during the forecast period.

The software segment accounted for the largest share of the Smart Grid Market, by component, in 2020. The software segment of Smart Grid Market are further classified into seven types—Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Network Management, Grid Asset Management, Substation Automation, Smart Grid Security, and Billing and Customer Information System.

The distribution segment is expected to dominate the Smart Grid Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The distribution segment accounted for the largest share of the Smart Grid Market, by application, in 2020. Efficient distribution application helps in quicker restoration of electricity after power disturbances, reduces operations and management costs for utilities, and ultimately lowers the power costs for consumers.