lululemon Launches Centre for Social Impact to Further Advance Equity in Wellbeing
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the launch of its Centre for Social Impact to disrupt inequity in wellbeing through movement, mindfulness, and advocacy. Through the Centre, lululemon will invest in removing barriers through philanthropy, research, and advocacy to support physical, mental, and social wellbeing across its local and global communities. The Centre will unify and amplify lululemon’s existing social impact programs, such as Here to Be, as well as innovate new programs and wellbeing tools with the goal to positively impact more than 10 million people globally by 2025.
This World Mental Health Day, the Company is sharing how it’s supporting the work of leading non-profit organizations. Centre initiatives at launch include a $5 million USD investment across a number of new and long-term local grassroots partners through lululemon’s Here to Be grant program as well as global and national non-profits, including:
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- The Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation that empowers adolescent girls around the world and their well-being through education. Through this partnership, lululemon will join them in lifting up adolescent girls across the globe and the grassroots leaders working to educate them.
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the United States’ largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. lululemon will help lead the establishment of a 9-8-8 crisis number for mental health and suicide prevention services.
- The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. lululemon is supporting The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ youth.
“At lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well and we know the path to wellbeing is possible when tools, support, and resources are accessible to all,” said Esther Speck, lululemon Vice President of Global Sustainability and Social Impact. “Through lululemon’s Centre for Social Impact, we will leverage our expertise, resources, and communities to advocate for the wellbeing of those most impacted by systemic inequity around the world.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare