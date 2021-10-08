lululemon Launches Centre for Social Impact to Further Advance Equity in Wellbeing

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the launch of its Centre for Social Impact to disrupt inequity in wellbeing through movement, mindfulness, and advocacy. Through the Centre, lululemon will invest in removing barriers through philanthropy, research, and advocacy to support physical, mental, and social wellbeing across its local and global communities. The Centre will unify and amplify lululemon’s existing social impact programs, such as Here to Be, as well as innovate new programs and wellbeing tools with the goal to positively impact more than 10 million people globally by 2025.

This World Mental Health Day, the Company is sharing how it’s supporting the work of leading non-profit organizations. Centre initiatives at launch include a $5 million USD investment across a number of new and long-term local grassroots partners through lululemon’s Here to Be grant program as well as global and national non-profits, including: