- Schaeffler is the consortium lead for the sub-project "Stack Scale up - Industrializing PEM Electrolysis" of the H 2 Giga hydrogen flagship project

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler develops new technologies for the industrialization of hydrogen production 08.10.2021 / 12:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The sub-project aims to develop new, scalable technologies and production processes for PEM-low-temperature electrolysis stacks

- Schaeffler's expertise in production technology and electrochemistry is a decisive success factor in this growing market



Schweinfurt | October 8, 2021 | The energy chain of green hydrogen is a pathway to a carbon neutral,sustainable future. Consequently, it offers significant potential in the fight against climate change. Schaeffler excels in technologies that can be used at both ends of this chain: hydrogen use in fuel cells, and hydrogen production by means of electrolysis. "One of the key milestones along the road to achieving a clean energy chain based on green hydrogen is the ability to produce hydrogen on an industrial scale," said Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler and a member of Germany's National Hydrogen Council. "Thanks to its technological capabilities, Schaeffler is well positioned to act as a strategic partner at many stages in this process, for example by providing products for electrolysis stacks."

Hydrogen strategic business unit in Industrial division

The huge opportunities offered by green hydrogen feature prominently in Schaeffler's Roadmap 2025 strategic blueprint. As an integrated automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler is able to leverage collaboration and synergies across multiple disciplines to develop and produce technologies for the hydrogen industry.