checkAd

Ellington Financial Inc. Completes $258 Million Non-QM Loan Securitization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed a $258 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage (“non-QM”) loans. The Company originally acquired the vast majority of the non-QM loans from LendSure Mortgage Corp., a mortgage originator in which the Company holds a strategic equity investment.

The securitization was rated by both Fitch and KBRA, with the senior tranche receiving AAA ratings. The Company retained certain tranches of the securitization in order to comply with credit risk retention rules, and also retained the option to call the securitization at any time following the optional redemption date.

About Ellington Financial Inc.
 Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.
 LendSure is a privately held financial services company engaged in the origination of residential mortgage loans, which operates primarily on a wholesale basis. LendSure is led by a team of seasoned mortgage professionals who have many years of experience in the mortgage industry. LendSure was founded in March 2015 and maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

Ellington Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ellington Financial Inc. Completes $258 Million Non-QM Loan Securitization Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) (the "Company") announced today that it has closed a $258 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage (“non-QM”) loans. The Company originally acquired the vast majority of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of August 31, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten