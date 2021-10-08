checkAd

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Seth Murdoch Appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 12:56  |  31   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or “TOGI”), formerly known as Coolisys Technologies Corp., has appointed Seth Murdoch to fill the new position of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Murdoch will report directly to Amos Kohn, the Chief Executive Officer of TOGI.

Seth comes to TOGI with over 20 years of international business expertise managing global finance and operations teams of up to 300 staff, working in senior management finance roles with public companies and most recently with a New York private equity firm. His experience includes overseeing the finance functions and restructuring of more than twenty portfolio companies with annual revenues ranging from $20 million to $1.2 billion. He has proven industry experience with emerging technology startups including EV-oriented solutions, light and heavy manufacturing, contract assembly operations, and distribution and logistics operations. Seth started out his career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen to achieve his CPA and subsequently an MBA.

Amos Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of TOGI said, “We are excited to have Seth join the senior leadership of TurnOnGreen. We expect to benefit from his twenty-plus years of proven industry experience overseeing technology startups and driving emerging businesses in highly competitive sectors and international markets. Seth’s experience in manufacturing, operations, and logistics will serve the company well as we pursue product development, manufacturing plans and growth strategies. A veteran of working in a fast-paced and high-growth environments, we anticipate Seth will build a world-class finance department and be a major contributor to the company’s performance.”

“An organization’s most valuable asset is the evolving intellect of its team, which is an essential mindset to sustain profitable growth where technology changes rapidly and unforeseen disruptive business challenges can surface in an instant,” said Seth Murdoch, CFO of TOGI. “This is where TurnOnGreen is on the mark. I am excited about working with the management team where employees are encouraged and challenged to drive change and think out the box continually.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen Inc., Announces Seth Murdoch Appointed as Chief Financial Officer Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, TurnOnGreen Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or “TOGI”), formerly known as Coolisys Technologies Corp., has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...