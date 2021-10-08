checkAd

Esaote Enters The World Of Total Body MRI With Magnifico Open

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Latest-generation open MRI for excellent diagnostic quality, patient comfort and low operating costs.  Magnifico Open enriches the range of Esaote products presented in 2021.

GENOA, Italy, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, a leading Italian company in the biomedical sector—in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and information technology for healthcare— enters the world of total body magnetic resonance imaging with the new system called "Magnifico Open".

Magnifico Open, the new Esaote total body MRI System

Magnifico Open comes forth out of Esaote's over 30 years of MRI experience. With Magnifico Open, Esaote proposes an open MRI system with cutting-edge technology to satisfy not only the clinical needs but also addressing operational and financial demands. An ample choice of receiving coils and state-of-the-art MRI technology offers the user an excellent image quality whereas the permanent magnet makes for simple installation and low operating costs.  The open magnet and easy-to-access patient table facilitate fast and comfortable patient positioning, ideal for claustrophobic patients and children alike.

Magnifico Open is equipped with most recent Esaote technologies like Speed Up, to assure optimal image quality in reduced examination times, True-Motion real-time imaging, offering a complementary approach to standard MRI for a more comprehensive clinical and diagnostic picture, particularly in high-level sports medicine, or MAR (Metal Artifact Reduction) allowing excellent image quality also for post-surgical imaging. Magnifico Open  aims to become the gold standard in the field of open Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

"In recent years, the technological evolution of MRI has seen major developments. At Esaote we have been working for over 30 years in the MRI sector to reach ever new horizons and 2021 is for us a year with a wealth of new products, confirming our constant commitment to innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies," commented Franco Fontana, Esaote CEO. "Today with Magnifico Open we are looking even more toward the future. With our experience and thanks to continual cooperation with many medical and scientific partners, we are entering the field of full body magnetic resonance imaging. This is an important achievement, which fills us with pride and opens us to new challenges."

Magnifico Open is to be presented on Friday, 8 October 2021 with an exclusive streaming event on several platforms. The event, part of the Esaote "Exploring the Inside" program, is dedicated to the theme of the Challenge. The event is going to be hosted by illustrious figures such as the professional apneist Umberto Pellizzari and distinguished medical experts. https://www.mri-magnifico.com/

Disclaimer: Not available for sales in some countries, CE mark and FDA pending.

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,180 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and The Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653937/Esaote_Magnifico_Open.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653938/esaote_Logo.jpg

 

Esaote logo

 

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Esaote Enters The World Of Total Body MRI With Magnifico Open Latest-generation open MRI for excellent diagnostic quality, patient comfort and low operating costs.  Magnifico Open enriches the range of Esaote products presented in 2021. GENOA, Italy, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Esaote, a leading Italian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton
Chubb to Acquire Cigna's $3 Billion Premium Revenue Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life ...
HUGS Limited set to announce its ground-breaking HugBunters dApp at the upcoming Crypto Gibraltar ...
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on ...
20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Continue with Cast and ...
Cigna Reaches Agreement With Chubb To Divest Its Life, Accident And Supplemental Benefits ...
Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market will surpass US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021 Driven by Investment in Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings: Future Market Insights
SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland
One of Germany's Oldest Banks Bankhaus von der Heydt Aims to Become a One Stop Shop for Digital ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI