checkAd

Highlights from final day of CoinGeek New York

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 13:03  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was another packed agenda for the final day at CoinGeek's 8th Conference in New York city on Thursday Oct 8.  Presentations and panels in the morning focused on Tokenization with sessions on The Future of Digital Assets and a Tokenized World with Roy Bernhard, Chief Visionary from Platinum sponsor, Fabriik; tokenizing equity and tokenized assets, stablecoins and custody. The whole of the conference is available for a recap with the full agenda to find the sections of specific interest.

The benefits blockchain can bring to the consumer – even if they don't know that's what is driving it – was the discussed with Brian Choi of The Food Institute, Stephanie Benedetto and Phil Derasmo from Queen of Raw, and Stephan Nilsson of UNISOT who have all built their businesses on the BSV blockchain. Traceability in both the food and textile industry is of significant concern to consumers – and an opportunity for businesses. In all of these organisations, the blockchain is able to provide immutable proof of where a garment or food product has originated and much more beside, such as when, where and by whom a fish was caught or who made a garment, where the fabric came from and where it was shipped from.

The Middle East has been an early adopter of blockchain technology and speakers from the across the region including Saeed Mohammed Ali Alhebsi of the UAE Ministry of HR and Emiratisastion; Muhammad Salman Anjum, Head of BSV Hub for InvoiceMate; Mohammed Ibrahum Jega, Co-founder Dominuem Blockchain Solutions Ltd; and Ahmed Yousif, Middle East lead, BSV Blockchain for Govt Initiative, who spoke about public sector and governments who seem to be a step ahead when it comes to utilising BSV Blockchain.

Some powerful presentations showing real use cases came from A Better Internet Experience using Blockchain - Ryan Byrne CEO of BuzzCast, a premium virtual events company who has just secured a new round of funding from investors including Jason Calacanis, (details here BuzzCast), while Ty Everett spoke on his metanet initiative Project Babbage who said: "You won't need to log in to an app in future – they will need to log in to you."

The results of the Hackathon was announced during the afternoon. It was a close fought race with two of the finalists tying with two votes each from the judges and the audiences casting vote making Bitcoin Phone the ultimate winner.

Regulation and law have been a theme throughout the conference. How to identify, prevent and investigate criminal activity gave a fascinating insight into the challenges of digital law enforcement.

The 8th CoinGeek conference was brought to a close following a passionate keynote address from Craig Wright and the final panel on Can Real Value Come from Real Utility with George Gilder and Eswar Prasad, Professor at Cornell University.

The next CoinGeek conference will take place in Dubai on March 22-24, 2022.  

If you missed the conference, or just want to catch up on some of the sessions, you can watch the full live stream of both days here.

The conference is kindly supported by our headline sponsor: Ayre Ventures and sponsored by: Fabriik, TAAL, nChain and Vaionex. For a full list of sponsors check out https://coingeekconference.com.  

For more information on each speaker go to coingeekconference

To learn more about BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Highlights from final day of CoinGeek New York NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It was another packed agenda for the final day at CoinGeek's 8th Conference in New York city on Thursday Oct 8.  Presentations and panels in the morning focused on Tokenization with sessions on The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Personal Care Vendors are Entering in the Face Mask Market - Arizton
Chubb to Acquire Cigna's $3 Billion Premium Revenue Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life ...
HUGS Limited set to announce its ground-breaking HugBunters dApp at the upcoming Crypto Gibraltar ...
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
Plant-Based Milk Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 19.8 Bn in Asia Pacific By 2031; Focus on ...
20th Anniversary Celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Continue with Cast and ...
Cigna Reaches Agreement With Chubb To Divest Its Life, Accident And Supplemental Benefits ...
Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market will surpass US$ 44.6 Bn in 2021 Driven by Investment in Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings: Future Market Insights
SK IE Technology fully operates a lithium-ion battery separator plant in Poland
One of Germany's Oldest Banks Bankhaus von der Heydt Aims to Become a One Stop Shop for Digital ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI