asknet Solutions AG expands academic business activities in Switzerland and starts exclusive student license distribution of Adobe Creative Cloud software on behalf of SWITCH

October 8, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, has entered into a three year contract with SWITCH to distribute Adobe Creative Cloud licenses to students in Switzerland. The SWITCH foundation supports universities and other partners within and outside of the Swiss academic world to make effective and efficient use of opportunities presented by digitalization. Within this context, SWITCH also coordinates the distribution of software licenses to Swiss-based students, an essential undertaking to assure a high standard of educational quality in today's world, especially in times of pandemic.

While SWITCH holds a client framework agreement with Adobe for purchasing Adobe Creative Cloud licenses, asknet will take care of license distribution, offering Swiss-based students an easy access to a broad range of leading software at special conditions. As the first step, the company will use its renowned portal www.studyhouse.ch to distribute licenses to students, ensuring quick and easy availability of the software. Thus, asknet will provide both the solution and the corresponding services, including the portal with automatic student authentication, the processing of payments, risk minimization through ensuring high renewal rates as well as license allocations and customer support management, especially during request peaks at the beginning of each semester.

Christian Herkel, CEO of asknet Solutions AG: "We are very pleased to start our cooperation with SWITCH and I want to thank all parties involved for overcoming the key challenge of implementing this project in a short period of time. For asknet, it is an important milestone, driving our expansion in the Swiss education market. Besides offering students in Switzerland special conditions for Adobe Creative Cloud licenses for the next years, we also aim to further expand our business activities in Switzerland by exploring cross-selling opportunities and our existing client relations and partnerships."