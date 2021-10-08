ICL Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

checkAd

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it plans to release third quarter 2021 results prior to the opening of the TASE market on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

On that day, Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL, and Kobi Altman, CFO of ICL, will host a conference call to discuss results, provide a general business update and answer questions at 8:30 a.m. New York time (12:30 p.m. London and 2:30 p.m. Tel Aviv).

The third quarter earnings call conference ID is 1488774, and analysts should use one of the below toll-free numbers to dial in a few minutes prior to the scheduled time.

  • United States: (866) 966-1396
  • Canada: (866) 992-6802
  • Israel: 1809 203 624
  • United Kingdom: 0800 376 7922

Analysts may also access the call by dialing +44 (0) 207 192 8000 or online at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/ by using the password November2021, if needed. Employees, the media and the public are also invited to join the call online. A replay of the call will be available online within approximately 24 hours of the live event.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

