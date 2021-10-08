Advent Technologies Celebrates National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day

National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen - 1.008. Hydrogen is already providing fuel, feedstock, and power to wide-ranging sectors of the U.S.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today joins the U.S. in celebrating the 7th Annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, which marks the growth of the industry by raising awareness of the benefits fuel cell technologies and hydrogen energy provide in reducing emissions while driving economic growth.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent, commented on this celebration, “Advent Technologies is thrilled to celebrate the 7th Annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day. The continued push to increase awareness of the hydrogen and fuel cell economies is crucial to highlight the current success and future growth possibilities of the industry. At Advent, we produce fuel cells that convert hydrogen and other renewable fuels to electricity. These technologies will be essential for realizing the goal of 100 percent clean power. We look forward to an accelerated energy transition and we remain committed to actively playing our role in decarbonizing the world.”

Hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies offer a clear pathway toward low- and no-carbon emissions economic growth, while creating high-quality jobs and spurring advanced American manufacturing. As countries around the world increasingly look to hydrogen as a clean energy pathway, the U.S. is uniquely well-positioned to take a leadership role. By leveraging abundant resources and a robust industrial sector, the U.S. hydrogen industry can spur American energy innovation and promote economic competitiveness.

For more information on National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, please visit www.hydrogenandfuelcellday.org.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems, and the critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 100 patents issued for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions – offering a flexible “Any Fuel. Anywhere.” option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.